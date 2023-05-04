Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Stock trading around $12.87 per share: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] loss -4.10% on the last trading session, reaching $12.87 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:06 AM that Melco announces release of company’s 2022 sustainability report Rise to go Above & Beyond.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, said, “Action with positive engagement has been key to our approach to sustainability. While our operations and communities have confronted many sustainability trials and tribulations in the past three years, it is evident that these challenges also present many meaningful opportunities. Our latest sustainability strategy is testament to an integrated resort business operating to the highest standards and for the long term. Melco will continue to sharpen its focus on the needs of the planet and those around us, and to act upon our role in creating shared value through our commitment to Rise to go Above & Beyond.”.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited represents 444.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.34 billion with the latest information. MLCO stock price has been found in the range of $12.73 to $13.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 3856467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLCO shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 7.84 to 7.73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 123.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.28 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.78, while it was recorded at 13.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.46 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.89 and a Gross Margin at -15.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.93.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.65. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $2,373 million, or 43.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,758,479, which is approximately -2.746% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 24,267,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $312.33 million in MLCO stocks shares; and HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $201.19 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -18.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 38,085,265 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 35,850,556 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 110,441,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,377,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,869,680 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,952,438 shares during the same period.