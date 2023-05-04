Market cap of Zillow Group Inc. [Z] reaches 9.89B – now what?

Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] slipped around -0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.40 at the close of the session, down -1.00%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Zillow Group Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Complete financial results for the first quarter and outlook for the second quarter of 2023 can be found in our shareholder letter on the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website at https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Zillow Group Inc. stock is now 31.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. Z Stock saw the intraday high of $43.60 and lowest of $42.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.32, which means current price is +30.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, Z reached a trading volume of 3431377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zillow Group Inc. [Z]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for Z shares is $50.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on Z stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Zillow Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $95 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Zillow Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zillow Group Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for Z stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22.

How has Z stock performed recently?

Zillow Group Inc. [Z] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.58. With this latest performance, Z shares dropped by -5.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for Z stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.91 for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.97, while it was recorded at 43.05 for the last single week of trading, and 37.71 for the last 200 days.

Zillow Group Inc. [Z]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zillow Group Inc. [Z] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +82.43. Zillow Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Total Capital for Z is now -0.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.66. Additionally, Z Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zillow Group Inc. [Z] managed to generate an average of -$15,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Insider trade positions for Zillow Group Inc. [Z]

There are presently around $7,431 million, or 104.06% of Z stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of Z stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 36,394,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,606,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $958.5 million in Z stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $582.61 million in Z stock with ownership of nearly -1.756% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zillow Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 183 institutional holders increased their position in Zillow Group Inc. [NASDAQ:Z] by around 24,689,869 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 14,897,093 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 135,668,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,255,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. Z stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,466,159 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,905,804 shares during the same period.