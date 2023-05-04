Market cap of Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] reaches 4.35B – now what?

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [AMEX: PSLV] gained 0.81% on the last trading session, reaching $8.76 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Sprott Physical Silver Trust Updates Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Distributions under the at-the-market equity programs in the United States and Canada (together, the “ATM Program”) will be completed in accordance with the terms of an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) dated October 21, 2020, as amended on April 6, 2023, between Sprott Asset Management (as the manager of the Trust), the Trust, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”). The Sales Agreement is available on EDGAR at the website of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov and the SEDAR website maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, PSLV reached a trading volume of 3709529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for PSLV stock

Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, PSLV shares gained by 5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Sprott Physical Silver Trust [PSLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.99, while it was recorded at 8.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.