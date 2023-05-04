Market cap of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] reaches 61.84M – now what?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PIRS] jumped around 0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, up 5.90%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Pieris Pharmaceuticals to Host First Quarter 2023 Investor Call and Provide Corporate Update on May 10, 2023.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel biotherapeutics through its proprietary Anticalin® technology platform for respiratory diseases, cancer and other indications, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2023 investor call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:00 AM EDT to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

To access the call, participants may dial 866-682-6100 (Toll Free US & Canada) or +1 862-298-0702 (International) at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Alternatively, a listen-only audio webcast of the call can be accessed HERE.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -21.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PIRS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8498 and lowest of $0.7411 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.78, which means current price is +14.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 234.35K shares, PIRS reached a trading volume of 7856628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIRS shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on PIRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

How has PIRS stock performed recently?

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, PIRS shares dropped by -16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1087, while it was recorded at 0.7716 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2616 for the last 200 days.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.84 and a Gross Margin at +89.27. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.72.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PIRS]

There are presently around $29 million, or 55.40% of PIRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIRS stocks are: LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 5,628,585, which is approximately 60.124% of the company’s market cap and around 9.85% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,080,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.16 million in PIRS stocks shares; and AQUILO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.73 million in PIRS stock with ownership of nearly 12.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PIRS] by around 7,311,856 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 6,798,442 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 21,325,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,435,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIRS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,018 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,679 shares during the same period.