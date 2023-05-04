Market cap of P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] reaches 507.21M – now what?

P3 Health Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: PIII] gained 29.52% on the last trading session, reaching $2.15 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that P3 Health Partners Schedules First-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Management to host investor call and webcast at 4:30pm ET on May 10, 2023.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (“P3” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PIII), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, announces that the Company plans to release its financial results for first-quarter 2023 and file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. In connection with this release, management will host a conference call and webcast to provide a corporate and financial update:.

P3 Health Partners Inc. represents 41.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $507.21 million with the latest information. PIII stock price has been found in the range of $1.78 to $3.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 285.08K shares, PIII reached a trading volume of 4808724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIII shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIII stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for P3 Health Partners Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for PIII stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 86.96. With this latest performance, PIII shares gained by 107.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.94 for P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0900, while it was recorded at 1.5400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2500 for the last 200 days.

P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.44 and a Gross Margin at -9.06. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -193.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.67.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII]

There are presently around $63 million, or 52.90% of PIII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIII stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,870,307, which is approximately -2.47% of the company’s market cap and around 78.27% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,622,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 million in PIII stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $6.77 million in PIII stock with ownership of nearly 0.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in P3 Health Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in P3 Health Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:PIII] by around 2,869,396 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 909,595 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 25,500,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,279,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIII stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,584,965 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 231,172 shares during the same period.