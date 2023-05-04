Market cap of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] reaches 5.23M – now what?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] price surged by 45.10 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM that Kiromic BioPharma Announces FDA Authorization of IND to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Deltacel in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Company Expects Beginning of First in Human Trial Activation in Second Quarter of 2023.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Deltacel is Being Developed to Treat Solid Malignancies, Which Comprise 90% of All Cancers.

A sum of 6933617 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 164.96K shares. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $8.97 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $5.18.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 1.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

KRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.68. With this latest performance, KRBP shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.24, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiromic BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -325.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.30.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,330, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 3,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 19,006 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,446 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,330 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 3,440 shares during the same period.