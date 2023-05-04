Market cap of Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] reaches 4.79M – now what?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] jumped around 3.61 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.61 at the close of the session, up 90.25%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Contracts to Sell Bridge View Trail Apartment Site in Port Orchard, WA for $11,000,000.

Rendering by Ross Deckman & Associates.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock is now 2.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HCDI Stock saw the intraday high of $13.96 and lowest of $3.74 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 76.00, which means current price is +141.59% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 87.96K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 3917769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.40.

How has HCDI stock performed recently?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 134.88. With this latest performance, HCDI shares gained by 27.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.29 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.92, while it was recorded at 4.58 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.95 and a Gross Margin at -3.36. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.34.

Insider trade positions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.60% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,467, which is approximately -3.662% of the company’s market cap and around 25.45% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 14,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in HCDI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $53000.0 in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 2,870 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 11,545 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 41,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,171 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 5,622 shares during the same period.