Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 8.75M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] price plunged by -56.46 percent to reach at -$6.6. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 10:25 PM that Guardforce AI Announces Pricing of $8.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Ordinary Shares.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is acting as the co-manager for the offering.

A sum of 5483548 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares reached a high of $5.74 and dropped to a low of $4.61 until finishing in the latest session at $5.09.

The one-year GFAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.03. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.16. With this latest performance, GFAI shares dropped by -73.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.20 and a Gross Margin at +12.27. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.95.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 1,351, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.98% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTUE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 3,830 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,461 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,830 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 887 shares during the same period.