Market cap of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] reaches 216.13M – now what?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] slipped around -0.1 points on 05/03/23, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, down -13.50%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:59 PM that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split.

The Company plans to file an amendment to its certificate of incorporation to effectuate the reverse stock split as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 5, 2023, and the Company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis as of the opening of trading on May 5, 2023, on the NYSE American, with trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the London Stock Exchange (“LSE”) on a split-adjusted basis expected to commence following and subject to satisfaction of certain customary conditions with the TSX, the LSE and the Financial Conduct Authority. Following the applicable effective date on each stock exchange, shares of the Company’s common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE American and TSX with a new CUSIP number (38500T 200), and on the LSE with a new ISIN number (US38500T2006), in each case under the symbol “GTE”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 6731286 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTE shares is $1.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.13.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -31.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.27 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8353, while it was recorded at 0.7570 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0727 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $80 million, or 36.40% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 22,530,309, which is approximately 12.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 18,833,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.43 million in GTE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.36 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 14,231,497 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,238,976 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 92,091,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,562,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 368,206 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 6,091,145 shares during the same period.