Market cap of GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK] reaches 10.50M – now what?

GlucoTrack Inc. [NASDAQ: GCTK] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 34.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47. The company report on April 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4236229 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GlucoTrack Inc. stands at 23.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 60.73%.

The market cap for GCTK stock reached $10.50 million, with 15.49 million shares outstanding and 10.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, GCTK reached a trading volume of 4236229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for GlucoTrack Inc. is set at 0.29 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

How has GCTK stock performed recently?

GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, GCTK shares gained by 25.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8027, while it was recorded at 0.4114 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7250 for the last 200 days.

GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.97.

GlucoTrack Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for GlucoTrack Inc. [GCTK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of GCTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCTK stocks are: BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC with ownership of 26,372, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.14% of the total institutional ownership; ALERUS FINANCIAL NA, holding 11,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in GCTK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $5000.0 in GCTK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in GlucoTrack Inc. [NASDAQ:GCTK] by around 10,347 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 38,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCTK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,347 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.