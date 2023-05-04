Market cap of GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] reaches 193.66M – now what?

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WGS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM that GeneDx Announces Clarification Regarding CUSIP Number for Public Warrant Holders.

Additional details of the reverse stock split previously announced on April 28, 2023 are restated below:.

A sum of 4684484 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. GeneDx Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $9.1344 and dropped to a low of $8.0124 until finishing in the latest session at $0.25.

The one-year WGS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.64. The average equity rating for WGS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WGS shares is $1.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeneDx Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for WGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

WGS Stock Performance Analysis:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.93. With this latest performance, WGS shares dropped by -29.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.24 for GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3555, while it was recorded at 0.2573 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7265 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeneDx Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.22 and a Gross Margin at -23.32. GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -233.91.

Return on Total Capital for WGS is now -111.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -148.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -171.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.40. Additionally, WGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] managed to generate an average of -$499,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. [WGS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 41.10% of WGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WGS stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 27,656,993, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CASDIN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 16,437,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.04 million in WGS stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $3.33 million in WGS stock with ownership of nearly 893.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:WGS] by around 33,536,108 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 37,531,142 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 83,846,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,913,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WGS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,512,367 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 15,917,020 shares during the same period.