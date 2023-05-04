Market Analysts see Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE: XIN] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 26.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.50. The company report on November 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM that XINYUAN: Updates on delivery of multi-site projects in 2022.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (“Xinyuan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XIN), a NYSE-listed real estate developer with operations primarily in China and assets in other countries, today announced that during the third quarter of 2022, Xinyuan Group completed and delivered six projects in six cities in China with a total area of 292,000 square meters, in spite of numerous market-wide difficulties and constraints. 2022 is a challenging year for real estate enterprises. Nevertheless, Xinyuan Group has been actively continuing its constructions and keeping deliveries on track to fulfill its obligations.

Under the support of governments at various levels, Xinyuan has received approvals of approximately $100M stimulus fund by the end of October to facilitate the completion of certain construction projects and is expecting to obtain additional funding support from the government.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3989658 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stands at 28.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.64%.

The market cap for XIN stock reached $20.88 million, with 5.35 million shares outstanding and 0.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97K shares, XIN reached a trading volume of 3989658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]?

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2010. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Roth Capital raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2009, representing the official price target for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $5, while Roth Capital kept a Hold rating on XIN stock. On November 26, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for XIN shares from 6 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for XIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 158.79.

How has XIN stock performed recently?

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.29. With this latest performance, XIN shares gained by 21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.82 for the last 200 days.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at +4.42. Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.17.

Return on Total Capital for XIN is now -5.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -90.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 922.62. Additionally, XIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 303.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [XIN]

Positions in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. [NYSE:XIN] by around 1,820 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 15,421 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 74,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XIN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,595 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,748 shares during the same period.