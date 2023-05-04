Market Analysts see The Mosaic Company [MOS] gaining to $54. Time to buy?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $43.85 during the day while it closed the day at $42.87. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM that Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for first quarter 2023. The company’s earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https:

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Thursday, May 4 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 1.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has declined by -13.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.82% and lost -1.76% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $13.98 billion, with 340.10 million shares outstanding and 328.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3884650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $53.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $60 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $43, while HSBC Securities kept a Reduce rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.38 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.99, while it was recorded at 42.94 for the last single week of trading, and 49.60 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,377 million, or 90.60% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,787,718, which is approximately 0.093% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,678,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in MOS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $966.97 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly 40.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

351 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 29,140,344 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 35,412,328 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 224,164,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,717,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,933,945 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 4,614,087 shares during the same period.