Market Analysts see The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] loss -17.34% or -42.52 points to close at $202.70 with a heavy trading volume of 14850075 shares. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM that The Estée Lauder Companies Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results.

Net Sales Decreased 12% and Diluted EPS Declined 72% to $.43.

Organic Net Sales1 Decreased 8% and Adjusted Diluted EPS Fell 74% in Constant Currency.

It opened the trading session at $194.09, the shares rose to $210.01 and dropped to $190.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EL points out that the company has recorded 1.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, EL reached to a volume of 14850075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $289.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2023, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $295, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on EL stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EL shares from 245 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 8.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 1144.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for EL stock

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.84. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.17 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 244.29, while it was recorded at 237.44 for the last single week of trading, and 244.12 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 24.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.76. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 7.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

There are presently around $41,057 million, or 91.30% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,236,234, which is approximately 0.684% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,865,003 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in EL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly 1.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 619 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 18,858,315 shares. Additionally, 512 investors decreased positions by around 16,310,151 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 167,381,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,550,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,702,524 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 1,435,998 shares during the same period.