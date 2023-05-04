Market Analysts see TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] price plunged by -0.56 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM that TeraWulf Announces Full Deployment of 50 MW at the Nautilus Bitcoin Mining Facility Ahead of Schedule.

First behind-the-meter Bitcoin mining facility powered by 100% nuclear power in the U.S.

TeraWulf benefits from a fixed power cost of only $0.02 per kilowatt hour for a term of five years at the Nautilus facility.

A sum of 3646864 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.33M shares. TeraWulf Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.6011 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

The one-year WULF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.5. The average equity rating for WULF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

WULF Stock Performance Analysis:

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 71.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.19 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0080, while it was recorded at 1.7380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0686 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TeraWulf Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $28 million, or 6.60% of WULF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WULF stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 2,850,598, which is approximately 154.411% of the company’s market cap and around 11.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,590,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 million in WULF stocks shares; and PALOMA PARTNERS MANAGEMENT CO, currently with $3.63 million in WULF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TeraWulf Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ:WULF] by around 6,822,560 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 538,856 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 8,436,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,797,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WULF stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,683,889 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 465,173 shares during the same period.