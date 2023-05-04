Market Analysts see Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] gaining to $50. Time to buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] plunged by -$2.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $31.44 during the day while it closed the day at $27.92. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fiverr Enterprise, Simplifying Freelance Management for Businesses Around the World.

Fiverr Enterprise provides a simple software solution for businesses to easily source, onboard, manage and pay their global freelance workforce, while ensuring legal, classification and tax compliance.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, is introducing Fiverr Enterprise, formerly Stoke Talent. This announcement comes as Stoke Talent is being integrated into Fiverr, and as the company continues to expand its solutions upmarket and aims to bring larger brands into the Fiverr suite of products as well as offer its existing customers additional capabilities. Fiverr Enterprise gives businesses complete control and offers a frictionless all-in-one solution to source, onboard, manage and pay their own freelance talent, while importantly simplifying budget tracking, tax, legal and workforce classification and compliance processes.

Fiverr International Ltd. stock has also loss -16.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FVRR stock has declined by -28.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.79% and lost -4.19% year-on date.

The market cap for FVRR stock reached $1.01 billion, with 36.89 million shares outstanding and 32.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 566.74K shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 4132307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $50.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FVRR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 34.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.13. With this latest performance, FVRR shares dropped by -18.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.98 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.73, while it was recorded at 33.31 for the last single week of trading, and 34.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.54 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.19.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.82. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.51. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

There are presently around $501 million, or 52.00% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,742,891, which is approximately -5.756% of the company’s market cap and around 12.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,293,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.13 million in FVRR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $30.11 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly -0.353% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 2,735,372 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 1,913,427 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 13,306,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,954,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,677 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 393,996 shares during the same period.