Market Analysts see Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] falling to $25. Time to buy?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] closed the trading session at $16.50 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.98, while the highest price level was $16.925. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 11:45 AM that CORRECTING and REPLACING Bloom Energy Demonstrates Hydrogen Production with the World’s Largest and Most Efficient Solid Oxide Electrolyzer.

Installation shows commercial readiness, superior performance and scalability of Bloom technology.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Second paragraph, second sentence of release should read: The 4 MW Bloom Electrolyzer™, delivering the equivalent of over 2.4 metric tonnes per day of hydrogen output, was built, installed and operationalized in a span of two months to demonstrate the speed and ease of deployment (instead of 2.4 million tonnes).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.70 percent and weekly performance of 0.30 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, BE reached to a volume of 3564970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $29.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68.

BE stock trade performance evaluation

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.87 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.13, while it was recorded at 16.46 for the last single week of trading, and 21.19 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,239 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,877,698, which is approximately -0.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,000,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.0 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $256.69 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 10,980,846 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 11,826,757 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,886,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,694,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,455,309 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 5,215,440 shares during the same period.