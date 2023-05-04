Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell -42.75% so far this year. What now?

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: INVZ] closed the trading session at $2.25 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.31. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Innoviz is on track to deliver LiDAR technology for CARIAD in the Coming Years.

The software company and Tier 1 LiDAR supplier are also in discussions about a possible extension of their partnership.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software, today announced that it is on-track to deliver LiDAR-technology for CARIAD’s future advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving functions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.75 percent and weekly performance of -12.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -59.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, INVZ reached to a volume of 3499835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVZ shares is $8.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on INVZ stock. On November 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for INVZ shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

INVZ stock trade performance evaluation

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.79. With this latest performance, INVZ shares dropped by -32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.73 for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2212.89 and a Gross Margin at -145.44. Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2105.41.

Return on Total Capital for INVZ is now -50.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.67. Additionally, INVZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.37.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [INVZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $164 million, or 51.50% of INVZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVZ stocks are: FIFTHDELTA LTD with ownership of 9,337,413, which is approximately 18.625% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 8,576,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.3 million in INVZ stocks shares; and COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, currently with $16.1 million in INVZ stock with ownership of nearly 41.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:INVZ] by around 14,486,926 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 10,007,710 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 48,572,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,067,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVZ stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,888 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,012,623 shares during the same period.