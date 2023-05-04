Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] moved up 2.73: Why It’s Important

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] closed the trading session at $19.91 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.43, while the highest price level was $20.32. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in 721 real estate properties in 35 states totaling 42.3 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $13.0 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 93% of its portfolio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.32 percent and weekly performance of 4.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, HR reached to a volume of 4794299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $22.50 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on HR stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

HR stock trade performance evaluation

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.68. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.32, while it was recorded at 19.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.13 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,442 million, or 102.31% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,845,205, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 50,895,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $986.36 million in HR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $878.43 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly 3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 36,255,006 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 35,580,705 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 312,149,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,984,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,684,469 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 7,461,670 shares during the same period.