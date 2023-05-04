Goldman lifts Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MGTA] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.72 during the day while it closed the day at $0.66. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Magenta Therapeutics and Dianthus Therapeutics Announce Merger Agreement.

Merger to create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing Dianthus’ portfolio of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics.

Combined company is expected to have approximately $180 million of cash or cash equivalents at close, including approximately $70 million from a concurrent private financing by Dianthus’ new and existing investors, which is expected to provide funding into mid-2026.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -15.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MGTA stock has inclined by 15.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.84% and gained 67.09% year-on date.

The market cap for MGTA stock reached $40.33 million, with 60.60 million shares outstanding and 59.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, MGTA reached a trading volume of 8080869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGTA shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on MGTA stock. On August 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MGTA shares from 16 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

MGTA stock trade performance evaluation

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, MGTA shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7757, while it was recorded at 0.7570 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0997 for the last 200 days.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.43.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [MGTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 77.10% of MGTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGTA stocks are: TRV GP IV, LLC with ownership of 6,758,204, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 3,476,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 million in MGTA stocks shares; and ALPHABET INC., currently with $2.2 million in MGTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MGTA] by around 1,233,489 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 19,669,707 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,070,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,973,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGTA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,150 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 16,606,187 shares during the same period.