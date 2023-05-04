GitLab Inc. [GTLB] Revenue clocked in at $424.30 million, down -37.90% YTD: What’s Next?

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] loss -4.53% on the last trading session, reaching $28.22 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GitLab To Hold AI Fireside Chat with Sid Sijbrandij.

GitLab Inc. represents 150.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.41 billion with the latest information. GTLB stock price has been found in the range of $27.81 to $29.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.91M shares, GTLB reached a trading volume of 4622443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $50.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

Trading performance analysis for GTLB stock

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.34 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.02, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 46.95 for the last 200 days.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 38.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GitLab Inc. [GTLB]

There are presently around $2,397 million, or 84.70% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,773,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 7,845,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.41 million in GTLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $184.54 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly 40.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 18,124,630 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 7,485,292 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 59,319,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,929,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,440,022 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,195,444 shares during the same period.