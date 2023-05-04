Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Stock trading around $114.74 per share: What’s Next?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] surged by $11.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $121.31 during the day while it closed the day at $114.74. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Generac Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Generac Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 23.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNRC stock has declined by -9.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.01% and gained 13.99% year-on date.

The market cap for GNRC stock reached $6.92 billion, with 62.03 million shares outstanding and 59.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, GNRC reached a trading volume of 3850788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $139.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $380 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Generac Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on GNRC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 5.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20.

GNRC stock trade performance evaluation

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.32. With this latest performance, GNRC shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.97, while it was recorded at 104.38 for the last single week of trading, and 144.05 for the last 200 days.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $36,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to -1.44%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,190 million, or 94.00% of GNRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,007,878, which is approximately 0.827% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,259,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $488.73 million in GNRC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $289.18 million in GNRC stock with ownership of nearly 2.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Generac Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNRC] by around 13,081,657 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 13,946,281 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 26,917,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,945,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNRC stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,733,592 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 4,282,483 shares during the same period.