Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] fell -21.84% so far this year. What now?

Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: GEN] closed the trading session at $16.75 on 05/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.74, while the highest price level was $17.19. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM that Gen to Announce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results on May 11, 2023.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) today announced that its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released Thursday, May 11, 2023, after market close. Following the press release, Gen management will host a conference call and webcast at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fiscal 2023 Q4 and Full-Year Earnings CallMay 11, 20232 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ETConference call dial-in and live webcast link available on Investor.GenDigital.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.84 percent and weekly performance of -2.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, GEN reached to a volume of 3701133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEN shares is $24.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gen Digital Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GEN stock trade performance evaluation

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.67. With this latest performance, GEN shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.63, while it was recorded at 17.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.24 for the last 200 days.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.05 and a Gross Margin at +82.37. Gen Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.90.

Return on Total Capital for GEN is now 29.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.01. Additionally, GEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] managed to generate an average of $309,630 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Gen Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gen Digital Inc. [GEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gen Digital Inc. go to 13.40%.

Gen Digital Inc. [GEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,795 million, or 85.70% of GEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,698,555, which is approximately 1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,558,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in GEN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $437.19 million in GEN stock with ownership of nearly 0.977% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gen Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Gen Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:GEN] by around 34,815,225 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 49,223,377 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 441,039,247 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,077,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,734,269 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 6,855,387 shares during the same period.