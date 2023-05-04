For Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] gained 1.74% on the last trading session, reaching $32.79 price per share at the time. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:31 PM that OPTION CARE HEALTH ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023.

Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Option Care Health Inc. represents 181.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.87 billion with the latest information. OPCH stock price has been found in the range of $32.04 to $33.075.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, OPCH reached a trading volume of 2842509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $38.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Option Care Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on OPCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 25.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for OPCH stock

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 3.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.63, while it was recorded at 32.37 for the last single week of trading, and 31.19 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of $26,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]

There are presently around $4,942 million, or 85.30% of OPCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,772,386, which is approximately 3.049% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,524,268 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $509.04 million in OPCH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $494.08 million in OPCH stock with ownership of nearly -8.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Option Care Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPCH] by around 14,442,519 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 16,809,338 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 119,455,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,707,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPCH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,449,490 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,943,122 shares during the same period.