For Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE: MUR] slipped around -0.11 points on 05/03/23, while shares priced at $34.17 at the close of the session, down -0.32%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Murphy Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results, Reaffirms 2023 Production and Capital Expenditure Guidance Ranges.

Exceeded Upper End of Guidance Range With Production of 172.5 MBOEPD, Announced Discovery at Longclaw #1 Exploration Well in Gulf of Mexico, Received Credit Rating Upgrade to BB+ from S&P Global.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) today announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, including net income attributable to Murphy of $192 million, or $1.22 net income per diluted share. Excluding discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability between periods, adjusted net income attributable to Murphy was $195 million, or $1.24 adjusted net income per diluted share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, MUR reached a trading volume of 3855377 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUR shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Murphy Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Murphy Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Truist kept a Buy rating on MUR stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MUR shares from 53 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Murphy Oil Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MUR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, MUR shares dropped by -13.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.43 for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.45, while it was recorded at 35.47 for the last single week of trading, and 40.22 for the last 200 days.

Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Murphy Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Murphy Oil Corporation go to -4.34%.

Insider trade positions for Murphy Oil Corporation [MUR]

There are presently around $4,122 million, or 80.00% of MUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,281,989, which is approximately 2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,158,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $552.14 million in MUR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $476.69 million in MUR stock with ownership of nearly -5.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

174 institutional holders increased their position in Murphy Oil Corporation [NYSE:MUR] by around 11,063,783 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 11,798,732 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 97,766,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,629,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,430,041 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,103,179 shares during the same period.