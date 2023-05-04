For Freshworks Inc. [FRSH], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] gained 0.31% or 0.04 points to close at $12.89 with a heavy trading volume of 5457041 shares. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Freshworks Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

First quarter revenue grew 20% year-over-year, 23% adjusting for constant currency.

Generated the first quarter of non-GAAP operating profit as a public company with $3.9 million.

It opened the trading session at $14.47, the shares rose to $14.47 and dropped to $12.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRSH points out that the company has recorded -5.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, FRSH reached to a volume of 5457041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $18.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBN Securities have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on FRSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

Trading performance analysis for FRSH stock

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -15.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.39, while it was recorded at 13.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.86 and a Gross Margin at +80.69. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.61.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -20.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.32. Additionally, FRSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$42,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]

There are presently around $1,601 million, or 73.10% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,155,299, which is approximately 12.349% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; WESTBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 13,764,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.42 million in FRSH stocks shares; and WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD, currently with $165.91 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 10.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 19,340,954 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 9,459,396 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 95,394,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,194,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,912,162 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,774,293 shares during the same period.