For Dominion Energy Inc. [D], Analyst sees a drop to $64. What next?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 0.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.76. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Dominion Energy Virginia files for customer rate reduction, submits long-term reliability plan to state regulators.

Dominion Energy Virginia submitted plans with the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) today that, if approved, would provide $7 – $14 in monthly savings for the typical residential customer beginning July 1. Additionally, the company filed its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).

“We must keep our rates as affordable as possible, especially given the economic pressures affecting our customers,” said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “Earlier this year we promised substantial rate relief for our customers. Thanks to bipartisan legislation and broad support from consumer advocates, we are delivering on that promise. This will provide immediate relief for our customers now and ongoing savings in the future.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3479637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for D stock reached $46.74 billion, with 833.80 million shares outstanding and 832.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3479637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $62.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $69, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on D stock. On November 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for D shares from 94 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.04 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.07, while it was recorded at 56.58 for the last single week of trading, and 65.69 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 5.60%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $32,564 million, or 72.40% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,884,672, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,149,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.72 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly -1.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 669 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 50,771,177 shares. Additionally, 725 investors decreased positions by around 54,596,220 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 478,642,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 584,009,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,285,863 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 11,826,514 shares during the same period.