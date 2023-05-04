For Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] slipped around -0.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.45 at the close of the session, down -46.07%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results.

DieboldNixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today reported its 2023 first quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation summarizing business results from the period are available at the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock is now -68.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DBD Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7393 and lowest of $0.4444 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.27, which means current price is +0.68% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.47M shares, DBD reached a trading volume of 11915485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBD shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

How has DBD stock performed recently?

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.90. With this latest performance, DBD shares dropped by -63.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.45 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6007, while it was recorded at 0.7264 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3776 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.57 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.80.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 1.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.60. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 201.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 89.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$27,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $22 million, or 77.20% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,941,064, which is approximately -15.709% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,471,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 million in DBD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.77 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly 400.846% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 13,056,110 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 22,093,313 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 14,832,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,982,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,131,585 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,693,567 shares during the same period.