For American International Group Inc. [AIG], Analyst sees a drop to $65. What next?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] price plunged by -1.12 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AIG Recognized as One of DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for Sixth Consecutive Year.

For the sixth consecutive year, DiversityInc, a leading source of human capital data, education and advice, has named American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) on the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. AIG placed 35th on the list.

AIG Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer Rose Marie Glazer said: “We are honored to receive this recognition again from DiversityInc. At AIG, we believe in the power of allyship—for colleagues, clients, distribution partners, communities and more. Our commitment to allyship is rooted in our core values and is central in our ability to deliver excellence in all that we do. We foster a workplace where colleagues feel respected, valued and free to express their individual perspectives, needs and ambitions. Across our global organization, we are listening, learning and leading with action to cultivate diverse teams and promote inclusive attitudes and behaviors.”.

A sum of 3592255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.29M shares. American International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $52.635 and dropped to a low of $51.21 until finishing in the latest session at $51.35.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.16. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AIG stock. On October 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AIG shares from 57 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.06. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.88 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.76, while it was recorded at 52.31 for the last single week of trading, and 56.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.99. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.21.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now 25.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.94. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of $392,252 per employee.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 15.50%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,926 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,173,119, which is approximately -0.843% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,476,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.26 billion in AIG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.12 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly 30.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 404 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 63,292,345 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 70,756,380 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 526,627,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,676,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,738,776 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 12,804,894 shares during the same period.