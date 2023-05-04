For Akili Inc. [AKLI], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Akili Inc. [NASDAQ: AKLI] jumped around 0.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 46.79%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Adults with ADHD See Significant Improvements in Attention, ADHD Symptoms, and Quality of Life in Clinical Trial of Akili’s EndeavorRx® Video Game-Based Therapeutic.

Attention improved in more than 80 percent of adults with ADHD, and over one-third of participants no longer exhibited an attention deficit following treatment.

Improvements in attention were nearly seven times larger than those seen in the pivotal trial that supported EndeavorRx’s FDA authorization for 8-12 year olds with ADHD.

Akili Inc. stock is now 42.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKLI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.65 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.58, which means current price is +55.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 52.95K shares, AKLI reached a trading volume of 15011105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akili Inc. [AKLI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKLI shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Akili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Akili Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akili Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 375.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AKLI stock performed recently?

Akili Inc. [AKLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.38. With this latest performance, AKLI shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Akili Inc. [AKLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4485, while it was recorded at 1.1780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9595 for the last 200 days.

Akili Inc. [AKLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Akili Inc. [AKLI]

There are presently around $66 million, or 36.90% of AKLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKLI stocks are: SOCIAL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 11,873,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 11,509,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.41 million in AKLI stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $9.24 million in AKLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Akili Inc. [NASDAQ:AKLI] by around 14,029,913 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 518,104 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,837,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,385,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKLI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,176,874 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 451,124 shares during the same period.