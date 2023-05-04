Five9 Inc. [FIVN] is -16.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] plunged by -$4.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $60.87 during the day while it closed the day at $56.63. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Five9 to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023.

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent CX Platform, today provided details for its first quarter 2023 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

Five9 Inc. stock has also loss -9.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FIVN stock has declined by -30.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.02% and lost -16.55% year-on date.

The market cap for FIVN stock reached $3.87 billion, with 70.71 million shares outstanding and 69.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, FIVN reached a trading volume of 3521223 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $85.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 3.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVN in the course of the last twelve months was 105.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

FIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.04. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.04 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.50, while it was recorded at 62.03 for the last single week of trading, and 75.24 for the last 200 days.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Five9 Inc. [FIVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 25.06%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,283 million, or 107.35% of FIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,718,788, which is approximately 2.558% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,696,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $379.24 million in FIVN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $216.18 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly 27.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

189 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 18,753,245 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 15,189,089 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 41,682,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,624,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,644,020 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,581,838 shares during the same period.