Fastly Inc. [FSLY] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $18

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -4.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.53. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Fastly Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Record first quarter revenue exceeded high-end of quarterly guidance range and grew 15% year-over-year.

Google selected Fastly’s oblivious HTTP relay for its privacy sandbox initiative to enhance online privacy for billions of Chrome users via its FLEDGE solution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6552606 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fastly Inc. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.13%.

The market cap for FSLY stock reached $1.73 billion, with 123.61 million shares outstanding and 111.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, FSLY reached a trading volume of 6552606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastly Inc. [FSLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Fastly Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.50 to $17, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on FSLY stock. On February 16, 2023, analysts increased their price target for FSLY shares from 9 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

How has FSLY stock performed recently?

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.83. With this latest performance, FSLY shares dropped by -18.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.37, while it was recorded at 14.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.16 for the last 200 days.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings analysis for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

There are presently around $1,088 million, or 63.00% of FSLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,529,178, which is approximately 5.773% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,171,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.62 million in FSLY stocks shares; and LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, currently with $89.28 million in FSLY stock with ownership of nearly -4.863% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY] by around 18,197,880 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 13,199,979 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 48,999,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,397,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,285,992 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,702,362 shares during the same period.