F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Stock trading around $10.74 per share: What’s Next?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -1.10 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.74. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM that F.N.B. Corporation Receives Multiple National Awards for Differentiated Culture, Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion.

Company Recognized More Than 50 Total Times for Workplace Excellence.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that its banking subsidiary, First National Bank, continues to garner national and regional honors for its inclusive workplace experience. Most recently, FNB was selected by Energage as a Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence awards winner and a Top Workplace in South Carolina. Additionally, Newsweek named the Company one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+. Overall, FNB has been recognized more than 50 total times for its workplace experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3770840 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of F.N.B. Corporation stands at 3.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.11%.

The market cap for FNB stock reached $3.87 billion, with 353.30 million shares outstanding and 347.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3770840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.18.

How has FNB stock performed recently?

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.60. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.59. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $109,258 per employee.

Earnings analysis for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $2,983 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,237,170, which is approximately 5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,064,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.81 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $316.18 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 7.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 21,450,117 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 14,186,652 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 242,144,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,781,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,477,430 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 3,579,712 shares during the same period.