Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Is Currently 9.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] price surged by 9.29 percent to reach at $0.47. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM that Equinox Gold Announces Results from Annual General Meeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Equinox Gold shareholders approved all matters voted on at the annual general meeting held earlier today, including the election of management’s director nominees, the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent auditor, and acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ross Beaty, Chair of Equinox Gold’s Board of Directors, commented: “We appreciate shareholders’ ongoing support of Equinox Gold and our strategic vision of becoming the Premier Americas Gold Producer. Thank you to the shareholders who did their own due diligence and voted for Dr. Sally Eyre as one of our directors, despite withhold recommendations due to a perceived lack of gender diversity on our Board. Currently two of our eight directors are female, and the Company is actively recruiting for an additional female director who will bring new skills and insight to our Board.

A sum of 3427377 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.44M shares. Equinox Gold Corp. shares reached a high of $5.64 and dropped to a low of $5.08 until finishing in the latest session at $5.53.

The one-year EQX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.83. The average equity rating for EQX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Equinox Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.30 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $566 million, or 46.10% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 32,347,265, which is approximately 11.222% of the company’s market cap and around 8.49% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,902,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.23 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $39.46 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 22.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinox Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 18,360,307 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,274,441 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 75,722,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,357,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,159,212 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 418,655 shares during the same period.