EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] Revenue clocked in at $9.54 billion, down -28.37% YTD: What’s Next?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -4.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.81. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 5:03 PM that EnLink Midstream Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3499954 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EnLink Midstream LLC stands at 4.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.86%.

The market cap for ENLC stock reached $4.11 billion, with 471.00 million shares outstanding and 244.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 3499954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for EnLink Midstream LLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12.50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ENLC stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ENLC shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ENLC stock performed recently?

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.10. With this latest performance, ENLC shares dropped by -20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.62 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.60, while it was recorded at 9.46 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +8.30. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.64. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 366.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of $319,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

There are presently around $1,881 million, or 92.50% of ENLC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 47,883,103, which is approximately 3.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 28,229,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $248.71 million in ENLC stocks shares; and CHICKASAW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $133.03 million in ENLC stock with ownership of nearly 3.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE:ENLC] by around 21,436,090 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 16,401,181 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 175,678,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,516,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENLC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,904,464 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,696 shares during the same period.