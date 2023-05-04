Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell -12.74% so far this year. What now?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 1.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $83.82. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:51 AM that Emerson Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates 2023 Outlook.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today reported results for its second quarter ended March 31, 2023 and updated its full year outlook for fiscal 2023, which are presented on a continuing operations basis. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share of common stock payable June 9, 2023 to stockholders of record May 12, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6209003 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Emerson Electric Co. stands at 2.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $47.65 billion, with 583.60 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 6209003 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $102.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $96, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on EMR stock. On March 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 100 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has EMR stock performed recently?

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, EMR shares dropped by -3.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.98, while it was recorded at 83.10 for the last single week of trading, and 86.92 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]

There are presently around $36,124 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.22 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.17 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

767 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 29,920,231 shares. Additionally, 838 investors decreased positions by around 29,845,991 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 371,210,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,976,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,855,203 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 6,922,160 shares during the same period.