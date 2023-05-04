eBay Inc. [EBAY] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $45.77 during the day while it closed the day at $44.77. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM that eBay announces the appointment of Vidmay Naini as General Manager for Global Emerging Markets.

With over two decades of experience in the ecommerce industry, Vidmay will drive growth in eBay’s Global Emerging Markets across Southeast Asia, India, Eastern Europe, Israel, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. .

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today announced the appointment of Vidmay Naini as General Manager for eBay’s Global Emerging Markets.

eBay Inc. stock has also gained 3.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EBAY stock has declined by -11.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.37% and gained 7.96% year-on date.

The market cap for EBAY stock reached $23.59 billion, with 537.00 million shares outstanding and 533.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, EBAY reached a trading volume of 4683113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $49.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $58 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on EBAY stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 50 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.87, while it was recorded at 45.51 for the last single week of trading, and 43.98 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.98 and a Gross Margin at +72.29. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.20.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 13.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.81. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 157.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of -$109,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 7.94%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,809 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 35,501,052 shares. Additionally, 443 investors decreased positions by around 40,418,295 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 388,873,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,793,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,034,002 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,073 shares during the same period.