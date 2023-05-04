DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain 3.60% so far this year. What now?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -0.68 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.32. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Dexcom Prices Upsized Offering of $1.1 Billion of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2028.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM) (“Dexcom”) announced today the pricing of its offering of $1.1 billion aggregate principal amount of 0.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $1.0 billion. Dexcom also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The sale of the notes is expected to close on May 5, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Dexcom, and will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on November 15, 2023. The notes will mature on May 15, 2028, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed in accordance with the terms of the notes. Prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the business day immediately preceding February 15, 2028, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders of the notes only upon satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders at any time until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date, regardless of whether such conditions have been met. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Dexcom’s common stock, cash or a combination of cash and shares of Dexcom’s common stock, at the election of Dexcom. The initial conversion rate is 6.1571 shares of Dexcom’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $162.41 per share of Dexcom’s common stock, representing an approximate 37.5% premium based on the last reported sale price of Dexcom’s common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 2, 2023 of $118.12 per share). The initial conversion rate and the corresponding conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events, but will not be adjusted for any accrued and unpaid interest. Prior to May 20, 2026, the notes will not be redeemable. On or after May 20, 2026, and prior to February 15, 2028, Dexcom may redeem for cash all or part of the notes, at its option, subject to a partial redemption limitation, if the last reported sale price of Dexcom’s common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) during any 30 consecutive trading day period (including the last trading day of such period) ending on, and including, the trading day immediately preceding the date on which Dexcom provides notice of redemption.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6885352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DexCom Inc. stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for DXCM stock reached $46.32 billion, with 386.70 million shares outstanding and 384.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, DXCM reached a trading volume of 6885352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DexCom Inc. [DXCM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $140.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $121, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 111.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has DXCM stock performed recently?

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.09. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.63 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.99, while it was recorded at 119.76 for the last single week of trading, and 105.12 for the last 200 days.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DexCom Inc. [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 29.80%.

Insider trade positions for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]

There are presently around $43,123 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,819,836, which is approximately 0.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,189,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $2.01 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly -0.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 457 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 24,783,617 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 26,733,626 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 316,046,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 367,564,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,872,504 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 590,186 shares during the same period.