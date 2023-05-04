Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Revenue clocked in at $209.00 million, up 41.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -8.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.92. The company report on April 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aidro Achieves Industry-First Global Additive Manufacturing Facility Certification from DNV for Metal 3D Printing with Two Technologies.

The first manufacturer to earn DNV’s AM manufacturer certification for binder jetting technology, Aidro was awarded the qualification using the Desktop Metal Shop System™.

Aidro also achieved the highest level of DNV’s AM manufacturer certification for laser powder bed fusion, which included “part qualification for critical level AMC 3” of a 316L valve body.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5847947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Desktop Metal Inc. stands at 5.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for DM stock reached $612.13 million, with 317.56 million shares outstanding and 283.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, DM reached a trading volume of 5847947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DM shares is $2.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has DM stock performed recently?

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -16.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.94 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.10, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Desktop Metal Inc. go to 46.00%.

Insider trade positions for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]

There are presently around $261 million, or 49.80% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,051,032, which is approximately 1.743% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,629,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.61 million in DM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $27.65 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly -0.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

87 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 8,167,011 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 8,727,388 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 118,810,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,704,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 958,484 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,219 shares during the same period.