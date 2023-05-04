Danaher Corporation [DHR] is -7.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] traded at a high on 05/03/23, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $245.57. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM that Danaher to Present at Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4280407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Danaher Corporation stands at 2.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $174.90 billion, with 729.40 million shares outstanding and 639.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 4280407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $282.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $310 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $285, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on DHR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for DHR shares from 315 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 6.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has DHR stock performed recently?

Danaher Corporation [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 247.09, while it was recorded at 239.68 for the last single week of trading, and 263.34 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corporation [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corporation [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 2.81%.

Insider trade positions for Danaher Corporation [DHR]

There are presently around $142,844 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,428,553, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,632,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.68 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 0.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaher Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 978 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 31,413,333 shares. Additionally, 965 investors decreased positions by around 26,121,953 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 524,147,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 581,682,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,163,489 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 1,664,457 shares during the same period.