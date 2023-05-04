Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell -10.25% so far this year. What now?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.80 during the day while it closed the day at $19.96. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Confluent Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First quarter revenue of $174 million, up 38% year over year.

First quarter Confluent Cloud revenue of $74 million, up 89% year over year.

Confluent Inc. stock has also loss -12.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFLT stock has declined by -19.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.74% and lost -10.25% year-on date.

The market cap for CFLT stock reached $6.17 billion, with 286.80 million shares outstanding and 155.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 7555356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.23.

CFLT stock trade performance evaluation

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.53. With this latest performance, CFLT shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 21.42 for the last single week of trading, and 24.22 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,641 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.39 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $244.42 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 28,511,780 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 14,826,107 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 88,998,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,336,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,803,426 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,174,444 shares during the same period.