Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Is Currently -0.84 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.84% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.82%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM that COGNIZANT REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Revenue of $4.8 billion declined 0.3% year-over-year, or grew 1.5% in constant currency1.

Record trailing 12-month bookings of $25.6 billion; Q1 bookings growth of 28% year-over-year.

Over the last 12 months, CTSH stock dropped by -27.01%. The one-year Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.67. The average equity rating for CTSH stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.63 billion, with 512.00 million shares outstanding and 506.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, CTSH stock reached a trading volume of 3563914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 17.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.82. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.30, while it was recorded at 59.40 for the last single week of trading, and 61.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

CTSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.97%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27,360 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,701,686, which is approximately 4.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,718,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.57 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.29 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 37,246,492 shares. Additionally, 477 investors decreased positions by around 44,423,444 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 382,998,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 464,668,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,210,872 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,460,000 shares during the same period.