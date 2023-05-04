CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] Is Currently 26.32 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNSP] jumped around 0.4 points on 05/03/23, while shares priced at $1.92 at the close of the session, up 26.32%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 8:45 AM that CNS Pharmaceuticals Investigating Potential Naked Short Selling; Retains Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it is investigating potential naked short selling of its stock and has retained well-known analytics firm, Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC (“ShareIntel”), to review the trading patterns of the Company’s common stock. The Company values its shareholders and wants to have all available data at its disposal to act in its fiduciary capacity.

“While we are pleased to see the significant price appreciation in our stock as well as an increased high volume of trading activities, our shareholders have expressed concerns that our stock may be a target for illegal naked short selling,” noted CEO, John Climaco. “I personally want our loyal shareholders, who have, for years, supported our efforts to develop a novel treatment for glioblastoma, to know that we have heard them. We have zero tolerance for illegal naked short selling and any other manipulation of our stock. We now have in place the tools to analyze the situation thoroughly and will not hesitate to act in the best interest of our shareholders should we uncover any illegal or otherwise prohibited trading activity.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, CNSP reached a trading volume of 9029274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

How has CNSP stock performed recently?

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.94. With this latest performance, CNSP shares gained by 95.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.31 for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4178, while it was recorded at 1.6560 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0324 for the last 200 days.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -207.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.06.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNSP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.30% of CNSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNSP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 133,229, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 11,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in CNSP stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $8000.0 in CNSP stock with ownership of nearly 280.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNSP] by around 148,895 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 35,922 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 34,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNSP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 145,574 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 35,922 shares during the same period.