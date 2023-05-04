Citigroup slashes price target on ONEOK Inc. [OKE] – find out why.

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $62.82 at the close of the session, up 0.13%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM that ONEOK Announces Higher First Quarter 2023 Net Income; Affirms 2023 Financial Guidance.

Reports Higher NGL and Natural Gas VolumesMB-5 Fractionator Completed and Operational.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced first quarter 2023 results and affirmed full-year 2023 financial guidance.

ONEOK Inc. stock is now -4.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OKE Stock saw the intraday high of $64.185 and lowest of $61.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.57, which means current price is +9.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, OKE reached a trading volume of 3587644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $72.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $75, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on OKE stock. On December 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OKE shares from 68 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for OKE in the course of the last twelve months was 868.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has OKE stock performed recently?

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, OKE shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.08 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.69, while it was recorded at 64.33 for the last single week of trading, and 63.14 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +13.64. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.53.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.33. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 196.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $580,654 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 10.20%.

Insider trade positions for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $19,628 million, or 69.80% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,863,544, which is approximately 1.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,440,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in OKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 510 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 21,112,723 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 13,264,319 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 278,073,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,451,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,449,808 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,909,847 shares during the same period.