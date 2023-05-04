Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Is Currently 3.02 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.02% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.35%. The company report on April 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM that Chewy’s New Campaign Puts Pets in Their Proper Place – At the Very Top.

TV spots reveal the outrageous – but actually totally normal – relationships between pet parents and their pets.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chewy, Inc. (“Chewy”) (NYSE: CHWY), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, is launching a new campaign that playfully demonstrates how pets are more than pets; they are family members, confidants, best friends, lifelong companions and so much more.

Over the last 12 months, CHWY stock rose by 5.50%. The one-year Chewy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.47. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.88 billion, with 424.33 million shares outstanding and 90.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, CHWY stock reached a trading volume of 4296382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $45.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CHWY stock. On March 23, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 41 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 116.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.48 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.32, while it was recorded at 31.41 for the last single week of trading, and 39.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chewy Inc. [CHWY] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.59 and a Gross Margin at +27.24. Chewy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.97.

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,354 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.0 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $529.58 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly -3.234% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 176 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 8,018,999 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 10,533,298 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 398,236,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,788,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,959 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,124 shares during the same period.