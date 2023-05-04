CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is -0.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] traded at a low on 05/03/23, posting a -0.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $29.95. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM that CenterPoint Energy Reports Strong Q1 Earnings Results and Reiterates 2023 Guidance.

Reported Q1 2023 earnings of $0.49 per diluted share on a GAAP basis.

Reported non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“non-GAAP EPS”) of $0.50 for Q1 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3510292 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CenterPoint Energy Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for CNP stock reached $19.08 billion, with 630.00 million shares outstanding and 628.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3510292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 2.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.32, while it was recorded at 30.39 for the last single week of trading, and 29.92 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.80 and a Gross Margin at +22.63. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.34.

Return on Total Capital for CNP is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.80. Additionally, CNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 160.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] managed to generate an average of $84,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $17,061 million, or 93.10% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 77,888,930, which is approximately 5.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 76,579,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly 1.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 28,039,688 shares. Additionally, 273 investors decreased positions by around 28,368,818 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 513,234,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,643,226 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,345,007 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,708,164 shares during the same period.