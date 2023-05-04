Brinker International Inc. [EAT] is 21.47% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.75% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.08%. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 6:45 AM that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL 2023 RESULTS.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced its financial results, for the third quarter ended March 29, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EAT stock dropped by -0.21%. The one-year Brinker International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.18. The average equity rating for EAT stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.66 billion, with 44.00 million shares outstanding and 43.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 993.75K shares, EAT stock reached a trading volume of 4029012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $38.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $38 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $28, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 40.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.75 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.66, while it was recorded at 39.63 for the last single week of trading, and 33.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brinker International Inc. Fundamentals:

Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

EAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 8.50%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,811 million, or 109.18% of EAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,089,267, which is approximately 3.51% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,583,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.17 million in EAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $201.49 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,843,981 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 5,528,040 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 34,351,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,723,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,110,379 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,174 shares during the same period.