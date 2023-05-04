Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Stock trading around $17.34 per share: What’s Next?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] slipped around -0.2 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.34 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) today reported its first quarter 2023 results. Net income attributable to Blackstone Mortgage Trust for the first quarter was $118 million. First quarter EPS, Distributable EPS, and dividends paid per basic share were $0.68, $0.79, and $0.62 respectively.

Katie Keenan, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The strong earnings power and credit performance of BXMT’s senior, floating rate loan portfolio continued to drive dividend coverage and capital preservation this quarter. With a well-structured balance sheet and substantial liquidity, BXMT is strategically positioned to navigate the current environment.”.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock is now -18.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BXMT Stock saw the intraday high of $18.1743 and lowest of $17.295 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.48, which means current price is +4.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 4607494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has BXMT stock performed recently?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.58 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.57, while it was recorded at 17.92 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]

There are presently around $1,648 million, or 56.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,914,131, which is approximately 2.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,771,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.79 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $125.92 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 9.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 190 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 9,266,054 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 13,063,163 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 72,691,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,020,643 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,351,035 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 5,732,966 shares during the same period.