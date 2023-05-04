Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell -8.77% so far this year. What now?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] closed the trading session at $46.50. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM that Baxter Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023. The indicated annual dividend rate is $1.16 per share of common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.77 percent and weekly performance of 0.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.46M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 3522026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $51.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 66 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 120.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 16.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.10 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.45, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 50.60 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 1.18%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,186 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,524,097, which is approximately 16.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,705,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in BAX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.68 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly -38.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

418 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 61,961,976 shares. Additionally, 511 investors decreased positions by around 62,107,472 shares, while 170 investors held positions by with 310,027,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,096,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,536,041 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 4,152,122 shares during the same period.