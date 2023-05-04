Barclays slashes price target on ING Groep N.V. [ING] – find out why.

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $12.11 price per share at the time. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM that SWIFT CURRENT ENERGY CLOSES PROJECT FINANCING ON 266 MW TRES BAHIAS SOLAR PROJECT IN SOUTHEAST TEXAS.

Swift Current Energy (“Swift Current”) today announced that it has closed project financing with ING Capital, LLC (“ING”) and has received a tax equity commitment from Morgan Stanley Renewables Inc. (“Morgan Stanley”) for its 266 MWdc (195 MWac) Tres Bahias Solar project located in Southeast Texas. The solar project is currently under construction and is expected to commence operations by the end of 2023.

ING acted as sole Lead Arranger, Bookrunner and Green Loan Structuring Agent. Morgan Stanley has committed the tax equity for the project. Swift Current is the project developer and will be the long-term owner and operator.

ING Groep N.V. represents 3.73 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $44.54 billion with the latest information. ING stock price has been found in the range of $12.05 to $12.315.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.50M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 6167398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ING Groep N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 71.10.

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.66, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.37 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

There are presently around $1,900 million, or 4.20% of ING stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 55,096,227, which is approximately 3.048% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,529,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.18 million in ING stocks shares; and MUFG SECURITIES EMEA PLC, currently with $90.83 million in ING stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ING Groep N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in ING Groep N.V. [NYSE:ING] by around 17,476,818 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 18,293,496 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 121,102,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,872,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ING stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,559,900 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,403,401 shares during the same period.